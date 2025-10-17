Defending
Organic Literature
in an AI World.
We certify publishers as producers of human-authored books, with a process readers can trust.
About Us
Books By People is a new independent organisation that partners with publishers to verify and certify human-written books, safeguarding creative integrity and public confidence in an AI-driven era.
The Crisis
AI is flooding the literary world with imitations of human storytelling, challenging the publishing world to respond. Without safeguards, authentic human work will inevitably struggle to maintain the visibility and credibility it deserves.
Our Mission
To uphold a trusted and recognisable ‘Organic Literature’ market by supporting publishers and authors who champion human writing, and by making that commitment clear and valuable to readers.
How Our Process Works
We work collaboratively with publishers to verify internal systems are in place and accessible to staff. Our certification lets you display the Books By People stamp on books and marketing, affirming your commitment to human authorship and that titles meet our standards.
How Our Process Works
We work collaboratively with publishers to verify internal systems are in place and accessible to staff.
Our certification lets you display the Books By People stamp on books and marketing, affirming your commitment to human authorship and that titles meet our standards.
Publisher Onboarding
A review of your editorial practices via a questionnaire covering workflows, AI usage, authorship integrity, and editorial control. Follow-up meetings and discussions to establish our working partnership.
Publisher Onboarding
A review of your editorial practices via a questionnaire covering workflows, AI usage, authorship integrity, and editorial control. Follow-up meetings and discussions to establish our working partnership.
Publisher Onboarding
A review of your editorial practices via a questionnaire covering workflows, AI usage, authorship integrity, and editorial control. Follow-up meetings and discussions to establish our working partnership.
Publisher Onboarding
A review of your editorial practices via a questionnaire covering workflows, AI usage, authorship integrity, and editorial control. Follow-up meetings and discussions to establish our working partnership.
Title Sampling & Review
A small sample of your recent titles is reviewed using expert analysis, editorial process checks and signed declarations to confirm they meet the Organic Literature standard.
Title Sampling & Review
A small sample of your recent titles is reviewed using expert analysis, editorial process checks and signed declarations to confirm they meet the Organic Literature standard.
Title Sampling & Review
A small sample of your recent titles is reviewed using expert analysis, editorial process checks and signed declarations to confirm they meet the Organic Literature standard.
Title Sampling & Review
A small sample of your recent titles is reviewed using expert analysis, editorial process checks and signed declarations to confirm they meet the Organic Literature standard.
Certification Agreement
Once approved, a formal publisher agreement confirms your certified status and shared commitment to human authorship, with annual reviews to uphold best practices.
Certification Agreement
Once approved, a formal publisher agreement confirms your certified status and shared commitment to human authorship, with annual reviews to uphold best practices.
Certification Agreement
Once approved, a formal publisher agreement confirms your certified status and shared commitment to human authorship, with annual reviews to uphold best practices.
Certification Agreement
Once approved, a formal publisher agreement confirms your certified status and shared commitment to human authorship, with annual reviews to uphold best practices.
Certification & Stamp Use
You’ll receive the Books By People Stamp, Certification ID, and QR code linking to a profile in our Certified Publisher Directory. These can be used across covers, metadata, and marketing.
Certification & Stamp Use
You’ll receive the Books By People Stamp, Certification ID, and QR code linking to a profile in our Certified Publisher Directory. These can be used across covers, metadata, and marketing.
Certification & Stamp Use
You’ll receive the Books By People Stamp, Certification ID, and QR code linking to a profile in our Certified Publisher Directory. These can be used across covers, metadata, and marketing.
Certification & Stamp Use
You’ll receive the Books By People Stamp, Certification ID, and QR code linking to a profile in our Certified Publisher Directory. These can be used across covers, metadata, and marketing.
Resources & Consultation
Companies receive the Organic Literature Publisher Manual, quarterly “AI indicators” guidance, a legal playbook, and in-house AI monitoring materials, with optional year-round advisor support.
Resources & Consultation
Companies receive the Organic Literature Publisher Manual, quarterly “AI indicators” guidance, a legal playbook, and in-house AI monitoring materials, with optional year-round advisor support.
Resources & Consultation
Companies receive the Organic Literature Publisher Manual, quarterly “AI indicators” guidance, a legal playbook, and in-house AI monitoring materials, with optional year-round advisor support.
Resources & Consultation
Companies receive the Organic Literature Publisher Manual, quarterly “AI indicators” guidance, a legal playbook, and in-house AI monitoring materials, with optional year-round advisor support.
Ecosystem Access
Join our wider network, with access to trusted legal experts for AI and the creative industries, connection opportunities, curated updates, and a quarterly newsletter on AI in publishing.
Ecosystem Access
Join our wider network, with access to trusted legal experts for AI and the creative industries, connection opportunities, curated updates, and a quarterly newsletter on AI in publishing.
Ecosystem Access
Join our wider network, with access to trusted legal experts for AI and the creative industries, connection opportunities, curated updates, and a quarterly newsletter on AI in publishing.
Ecosystem Access
Join our wider network, with access to trusted legal experts for AI and the creative industries, connection opportunities, curated updates, and a quarterly newsletter on AI in publishing.
Join The Organic Literature Movement
Partner with us to become a certified publisher of Organic Literature: books conceived and written by humans. This certification confirms that your house upholds human authorship and does not publish books containing AI-generated or AI-rewritten content.
Secure the Future of Human Authorship
Joining the movement at this time protects the value of human stories, preserves original thought, and ensures that the democratic future of literature remains led by people.
Secure the Future of Human Authorship
Joining the movement at this time protects the value of human stories, preserves original thought, and ensures that the democratic future of literature remains led by people.
Secure the Future of Human Authorship
Joining the movement at this time protects the value of human stories, preserves original thought, and ensures that the democratic future of literature remains led by people.
Secure the Future of Human Authorship
Joining the movement at this time protects the value of human stories, preserves original thought, and ensures that the democratic future of literature remains led by people.
Maintain Consumer Trust
Our unique stamp reassures readers that your books are genuinely human-written in a world where this is no longer a given. By providing proof of authenticity, you strengthen the bond between author and audience.
Maintain Consumer Trust
Our unique stamp reassures readers that your books are genuinely human-written in a world where this is no longer a given. By providing proof of authenticity, you strengthen the bond between author and audience.
Maintain Consumer Trust
Our unique stamp reassures readers that your books are genuinely human-written in a world where this is no longer a given. By providing proof of authenticity, you strengthen the bond between author and audience.
Maintain Consumer Trust
Our unique stamp reassures readers that your books are genuinely human-written in a world where this is no longer a given. By providing proof of authenticity, you strengthen the bond between author and audience.
Differentiate Your Brand
Stand out in a market becoming saturated with AI. Amidst a mass of processed content, our stamp signposts your books and brand as organic, and deepens sales to an increasingly committed audience.
Differentiate Your Brand
Stand out in a market becoming saturated with AI. Amidst a mass of processed content, our stamp signposts your books and brand as organic, and deepens sales to an increasingly committed audience.
Differentiate Your Brand
Stand out in a market becoming saturated with AI. Amidst a mass of processed content, our stamp signposts your books and brand as organic, and deepens sales to an increasingly committed audience.
Differentiate Your Brand
Stand out in a market becoming saturated with AI. Amidst a mass of processed content, our stamp signposts your books and brand as organic, and deepens sales to an increasingly committed audience.
Certify Strategically
Certify your whole organisation. Our process equips you with long-term safeguards, strengthens your AI controls, and shows the world you’re committed to protecting human creativity at scale.
Certify Strategically
Certify your whole organisation. Our process equips you with long-term safeguards, strengthens your AI controls, and shows the world you’re committed to protecting human creativity at scale.
Certify Strategically
Certify your whole organisation. Our process equips you with long-term safeguards, strengthens your AI controls, and shows the world you’re committed to protecting human creativity at scale.
Certify Strategically
Certify your whole organisation. Our process equips you with long-term safeguards, strengthens your AI controls, and shows the world you’re committed to protecting human creativity at scale.
The Books By People Team
Esme is Associate Director at Dennys, Sanders & Greene, a long-standing rare book company focused on specialist collections. She brings experience of the publishing and editorial processes from her time at independent publisher Titan Books.
Esme is Associate Director at Dennys, Sanders & Greene, a long-standing rare book company focused on specialist collections. She brings experience of the publishing and editorial processes from her time at independent publisher Titan Books.
Esme is Associate Director at Dennys, Sanders & Greene, a long-standing rare book company focused on specialist collections. She brings experience of the publishing and editorial processes from her time at independent publisher Titan Books.
Esme is Associate Director at Dennys, Sanders & Greene, a long-standing rare book company focused on specialist collections. She brings experience of the publishing and editorial processes from her time at independent publisher Titan Books.
Gavin is a software and operations expert from the tech industry. He has led development teams across Europe for startups and scaleups.
Gavin is a software and operations expert from the tech industry. He has led development teams across Europe for startups and scaleups.
Gavin is a software and operations expert from the tech industry. He has led development teams across Europe for startups and scaleups.
Gavin is a software and operations expert from the tech industry. He has led development teams across Europe for startups and scaleups.
Conrad is a multiple-time founder in the creative industries. He has led marketing strategies for tech sector startups in the UK and abroad.
Conrad is a multiple-time founder in the creative industries. He has led marketing strategies for tech sector startups in the UK and abroad.
Conrad is a multiple-time founder in the creative industries. He has led marketing strategies for tech sector startups in the UK and abroad.
Conrad is a multiple-time founder in the creative industries. He has led marketing strategies for tech sector startups in the UK and abroad.
Kelsey is a London-based media lawyer and AI expert. She advises artists, authors, publishers, and cultural institutions on copyright, licensing, and digital replicas. She has published pioneering work on generative AI and recently advised the European Parliament.
Kelsey is a London-based media lawyer and AI expert. She advises artists, authors, publishers, and cultural institutions on copyright, licensing, and digital replicas. She has published pioneering work on generative AI and recently advised the European Parliament.
Kelsey is a London-based media lawyer and AI expert. She advises artists, authors, publishers, and cultural institutions on copyright, licensing, and digital replicas. She has published pioneering work on generative AI and recently advised the European Parliament.
Kelsey is a London-based media lawyer and AI expert. She advises artists, authors, publishers, and cultural institutions on copyright, licensing, and digital replicas. She has published pioneering work on generative AI and recently advised the European Parliament.
Louise is Publisher Emerita of Penguin Random House Canada. She has worked as the editor and publisher in Canada of writers such as Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje, Ian McEwan, Kazuo Ishiguro, Salman Rushdie, Karen Armstrong, Naomi Klein, and Yann Martel.
Louise is Publisher Emerita of Penguin Random House Canada. She has worked as the editor and publisher in Canada of writers such as Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje, Ian McEwan, Kazuo Ishiguro, Salman Rushdie, Karen Armstrong, Naomi Klein, and Yann Martel.
Louise is Publisher Emerita of Penguin Random House Canada. She has worked as the editor and publisher in Canada of writers such as Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje, Ian McEwan, Kazuo Ishiguro, Salman Rushdie, Karen Armstrong, Naomi Klein, and Yann Martel.
Louise is Publisher Emerita of Penguin Random House Canada. She has worked as the editor and publisher in Canada of writers such as Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje, Ian McEwan, Kazuo Ishiguro, Salman Rushdie, Karen Armstrong, Naomi Klein, and Yann Martel.
Andy is an award-winning author who is best known for writing the Mr Gum series. His recent book ‘Benny the Blue Whale: One Author's Descent into the Madness of AI’ is one of the first books to document a collaborative writing process between a human author and ChatGPT.
Andy is an award-winning author who is best known for writing the Mr Gum series. His recent book ‘Benny the Blue Whale: One Author's Descent into the Madness of AI’ is one of the first books to document a collaborative writing process between a human author and ChatGPT.
Andy is an award-winning author who is best known for writing the Mr Gum series. His recent book ‘Benny the Blue Whale: One Author's Descent into the Madness of AI’ is one of the first books to document a collaborative writing process between a human author and ChatGPT.
Andy is an award-winning author who is best known for writing the Mr Gum series. His recent book ‘Benny the Blue Whale: One Author's Descent into the Madness of AI’ is one of the first books to document a collaborative writing process between a human author and ChatGPT.
Sam is a literary journalist, writer, and co-director of the acclaimed indie publisher Galley Beggar Press.
Sam is a literary journalist, writer, and co-director of the acclaimed indie publisher Galley Beggar Press.
Sam is a literary journalist, writer, and co-director of the acclaimed indie publisher Galley Beggar Press.
Sam is a literary journalist, writer, and co-director of the acclaimed indie publisher Galley Beggar Press.
James is a multiple-time agency founder and CEO of Rocket: a marketing and content business whose work has included projects with Harper Collins, Penguin, The Bookseller and more. He started the country’s first influencer marketing agency and is often seen on conference panels as an expert on ‘Book-Tok’.
James is a multiple-time agency founder and CEO of Rocket: a marketing and content business whose work has included projects with Harper Collins, Penguin, The Bookseller and more. He started the country’s first influencer marketing agency and is often seen on conference panels as an expert on ‘Book-Tok’.
James is a multiple-time agency founder and CEO of Rocket: a marketing and content business whose work has included projects with Harper Collins, Penguin, The Bookseller and more. He started the country’s first influencer marketing agency and is often seen on conference panels as an expert on ‘Book-Tok’.
James is a multiple-time agency founder and CEO of Rocket: a marketing and content business whose work has included projects with Harper Collins, Penguin, The Bookseller and more. He started the country’s first influencer marketing agency and is often seen on conference panels as an expert on ‘Book-Tok’.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does the certification cost?
Applying for certification is completely free. If your publishing house is approved, an annual fee applies based on the number of titles you publish each year.
For full details on our pricing structure, please enquire through our application system.
Will we have to do a lot of extra work?
Can I use the Books By People stamp on all my titles?
How do you define Organic Literature vs AI-written?
How do I get in contact?
How much does the certification cost?
Applying for certification is completely free. If your publishing house is approved, an annual fee applies based on the number of titles you publish each year.
For full details on our pricing structure, please enquire through our application system.
Will we have to do a lot of extra work?
Can I use the Books By People stamp on all my titles?
How do you define Organic Literature vs AI-written?
How do I get in contact?
How much does the certification cost?
Applying for certification is completely free. If your publishing house is approved, an annual fee applies based on the number of titles you publish each year.
For full details on our pricing structure, please enquire through our application system.
Will we have to do a lot of extra work?
Can I use the Books By People stamp on all my titles?
How do you define Organic Literature vs AI-written?
How do I get in contact?
How much does the certification cost?
Applying for certification is completely free. If your publishing house is approved, an annual fee applies based on the number of titles you publish each year.
For full details on our pricing structure, please enquire through our application system.
Will we have to do a lot of extra work?
Can I use the Books By People stamp on all my titles?
How do you define Organic Literature vs AI-written?
How do I get in contact?